.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK defense minister tells Russia’s Putin ‘not too late to stop’

  • Font
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a joint press conference with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (not pictured) at the Ministry of Defence in London, Britain February 7, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a joint press conference with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (not pictured) at the Ministry of Defense in London, Britain February 7, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK defense minister tells Russia’s Putin ‘not too late to stop’

AFP, Talinn 

Published: Updated:

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Thursday told Russian President Vladimir Putin it was “not too late to stop” the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has taken a series of punitive actions against Moscow since Putin launched the attack last week, including sanctions on Russian banks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The message to President Putin is ‘Stop. It isn’t too late to stop what you are doing,’” Wallace said during a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Kalle Laanet.

The British minister described the Russian leader's actions as “illegal” and warned Putin he risked “being isolated for decades to come.”

“The sanctions are heavy, the international community is united. NATO is united and we won't accept what we are seeing in Ukraine,” Wallace said.

The UK would stand by Ukrainian government, he added, pointing to lethal and non-lethal aid provided to Kyiv from Britain and Estonia.

“This hasn’t finished here. The consequences of what we’re seeing in Ukraine will ripple through Europe and NATO for not just weeks, but months and years to come,” Wallace warned.

Read more:

‘I feel empty, scared’: Dubai-based Ukrainian expats share their ordeal amid invasion

ICC team leaves to investigate Russia invasion war crimes in Ukraine: Prosecutor

Almost 20,000 Ukrainian tourists stranded in Egypt, awaiting return to Europe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More