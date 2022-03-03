.
UK intelligence says Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows a military convoy along a highway, north of Ivankiv, Ukraine. According to imagery collected by Maxar, the large military convoy seen north of Kyiv stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern-end of the convoy near Prybirsk. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s advance on the Ukrainian capital has made little progress over the past three days and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands, according to British military intelligence.

“The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30km from the centre of the city having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion,” Britain’s defense ministry said in an intelligence update.

“The column has made little discernible progress in over three days,” it said. “Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands. Some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson but the military situation remains unclear.”

“The Russian defense ministry has been forced to admit that 498 Russian soldiers have already been killed and 1,597 wounded in Putin’s war. The actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and will continue to rise.”

