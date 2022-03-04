BBC pulls all reporters from Russia after new law against journalism

Britain’s BBC said on Friday it would temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia following the introduction of a new law that could jail anyone found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, said in a statement the legislation appeared to criminalize the process of independent journalism.

“It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development,” he said.

It’s with a heavy heart that we have had to suspend @BBCNews operations in Russia until we assess impact of new laws which outlaw independent journalism. Thoughts with colleagues in Moscow whose voices cannot be silenced for long. — Jonathan Munro (@jonathancmunro) March 4, 2022

He said the BBC News service in Russian would continue to operate from outside Russia.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs,” Davie said.

