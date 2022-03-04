Heavy fighting to the north-west of Kyiv continues: UK
Heavy fighting to the north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has continued Friday, that has highly likely included renewed fighting around Hostomel Airfield, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.
“This is near the front end of the Russian column on the outskirts of the city. The column has made little discernible progress in over four days,” it said.
