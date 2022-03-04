Montenegro declares Russian diplomat persona non grata, orders departure in 72 hours

Montenegro has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata over violations of diplomatic norms and ordered him to leave the country in the next 72 hours, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The reason for making this decision is an assessment of the Russian diplomat’s activities that contravene the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, made by relevant security institutions in Montenegro,” the ministry said, without giving further details.

Montenegro has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

