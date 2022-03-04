.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Montenegro declares Russian diplomat persona non grata, orders departure in 72 hours

  • Font
Members of the motorcycling club Night Wolves pose for a picture during a solidarity rally with their Russian brothers whom they support in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Members of the motorcycling club Night Wolves pose for a picture during a solidarity rally with their Russian brothers whom they support in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Montenegro declares Russian diplomat persona non grata, orders departure in 72 hours

Reuters, Sarajevo

Published: Updated:

Montenegro has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata over violations of diplomatic norms and ordered him to leave the country in the next 72 hours, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The reason for making this decision is an assessment of the Russian diplomat’s activities that contravene the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, made by relevant security institutions in Montenegro,” the ministry said, without giving further details.

Montenegro has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Putin says Russia’s neighbors should not escalate tensions

Poland arrests suspected Russian spy: Statement

Lithuania central bank removes four Russia-owned companies from payment system

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More