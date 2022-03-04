Putin says Russia’s neighbors should not escalate tensions

President Vladimir Putin urged Russia’s neighbors on Friday not to escalate tensions, eight days after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.

“There are no bad intentions towards our neighbors. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfil all our obligations and will continue to fulfil them,” Putin said in televised remarks.

“We do not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations. And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation.”

Putin was shown on TV taking part online, from his residence outside Moscow, in a flag-raising ceremony for a ferry in northern Russia.

