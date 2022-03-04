.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia blames fire at nuclear power station on Ukrainian saboteurs 

  • Font
Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia blames fire at nuclear power station on Ukrainian saboteurs

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry on Friday blamed an attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, in an incident that provoked international condemnation of Moscow, a week into its invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Russian defense ministry spokesman said the nuclear plant was operating normally and the area had been under Russian control since February 28.

“However, last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation,” spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

He said that a Russian national guard patrol was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage group on territory adjacent to the plant.

Read more:

Fire at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘extinguished,’ Kyiv blames Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More