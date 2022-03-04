Russia blames fire at nuclear power station on Ukrainian saboteurs 

Russia’s defense ministry on Friday blamed an attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.



Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, in an incident that provoked international condemnation of Moscow, a week into its invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian defense ministry spokesman said the nuclear plant was operating normally and the area had been under Russian control since February 28.



“However, last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation,” spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.



He said that a Russian national guard patrol was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage group on territory adjacent to the plant.

