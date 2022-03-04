.
Russia restricts access to BBC Russian service, Radio Liberty: RIA

BBC logo reuters
File photo shows the BBC logo. (Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Russia’s communications watchdog has restricted access to BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.

