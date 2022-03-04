.
Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

An aerial view shows an embankment of the Moskva River, as the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City is seen the background, in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday passed a law which makes it a jailable offence to spread “fake” information about the armed forces.

The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact, according to a statement by the lower house.

