.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince affirms to Zelenskyy support to Ukraine crisis de-escalation

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman virtually attends this year’s G20 Summit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman virtually attends this year’s G20 Summit. (SPA)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Saudi Crown Prince affirms to Zelenskyy support to Ukraine crisis de-escalation

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s support to de-escalation of Ukraine’s crisis in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him the Kingdom is willing to mediate to resolve the conflict with Russia, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

“They discussed the crisis in Ukraine, and in this regard, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's support to everything that reduces the severity of the escalation of the crisis, its readiness to exert efforts to mediate between all parties, and its support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically,” SPA reported.

The Crown Prince informed Zelenskyy that Saudi Arabia will extend the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three months, subject to extension, and that the Kingdom's government is keen on their comfort and safety.

Read more:

Ukraine, Russia agree on evacuation corridors: Kyiv

Russian assault on Ukraine shows no letup as war enters a second week

Too soon to declare that Ukraine's Kherson is in Russian hands, says US official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More