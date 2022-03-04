Saudi Crown Prince affirms to Zelenskyy support to Ukraine crisis de-escalation

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s support to de-escalation of Ukraine’s crisis in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him the Kingdom is willing to mediate to resolve the conflict with Russia, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

“They discussed the crisis in Ukraine, and in this regard, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's support to everything that reduces the severity of the escalation of the crisis, its readiness to exert efforts to mediate between all parties, and its support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically,” SPA reported.

The Crown Prince informed Zelenskyy that Saudi Arabia will extend the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three months, subject to extension, and that the Kingdom's government is keen on their comfort and safety.

