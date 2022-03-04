.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine to join NATO cyber defense center as ‘contributing participant’

  • Font
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba give a press conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 2021. (Reuters)
A file photo shows NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba give a press conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine to join NATO cyber defense center as ‘contributing participant’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a “contributing participant,” the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday.

“Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training,” CCDCOE Director Colonel Jaak Tarien said in a statement on the CCDCOE website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The CCDCOE, which is based in Estonia, would benefit from Ukraine’s “valuable experience from previous cyberattacks,” the statement said.

Ukraine would be admitted to the center as a “contributing participant” after writing to express its interest in joining the NATO CCDCOE in a letter, the statement said.

“The center has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations,” it added.

Read more:

Heavy fighting to the north-west of Kyiv continues: UK

NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine

Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 47: Local authorities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More