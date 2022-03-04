Ukraine to join NATO cyber defense center as ‘contributing participant’
Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a “contributing participant,” the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday.
“Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training,” CCDCOE Director Colonel Jaak Tarien said in a statement on the CCDCOE website.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The CCDCOE, which is based in Estonia, would benefit from Ukraine’s “valuable experience from previous cyberattacks,” the statement said.
Ukraine would be admitted to the center as a “contributing participant” after writing to express its interest in joining the NATO CCDCOE in a letter, the statement said.
“The center has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations,” it added.
Read more:
Heavy fighting to the north-west of Kyiv continues: UK
NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine
Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 47: Local authorities
-
Heavy fighting to the north-west of Kyiv continues: UKHeavy fighting to the north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has continued Friday, that has highly likely included renewed fighting around Hostomel ... World News
-
BBC pulls all reporters from Russia after new law against journalismBritain’s BBC said on Friday it would temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia following the introduction of a ... World News
-
Ukraine still has ‘significant majority’ of its military aircraft: US officialUkraine still has a “significant majority” of its military aircraft available nine days after Russian forces started their invasion of the country, a ... World News
-
Majority of Swedes back joining NATO for first timeFor the first time, a majority of Swedes favor joining NATO in a shift in opinion boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a poll ... World News