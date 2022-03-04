Ukraine to join NATO cyber defense center as ‘contributing participant’

Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a “contributing participant,” the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday.

“Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training,” CCDCOE Director Colonel Jaak Tarien said in a statement on the CCDCOE website.

The CCDCOE, which is based in Estonia, would benefit from Ukraine’s “valuable experience from previous cyberattacks,” the statement said.

Ukraine would be admitted to the center as a “contributing participant” after writing to express its interest in joining the NATO CCDCOE in a letter, the statement said.

“The center has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations,” it added.

