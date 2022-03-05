Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about “Moscow’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine,” a US State Department spokesperson said.
“The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty,” spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
“He underscored that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to the Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price,” Price added.
