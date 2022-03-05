.
Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the in Berlin, Jan. 20, 2022. (AFP)
A file photo shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the in Berlin, Jan. 20, 2022. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about “Moscow’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine,” a US State Department spokesperson said.

“The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty,” spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“He underscored that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to the Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price,” Price added.

