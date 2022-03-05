.
Evacuations from Mariupol, Volnovakha won’t start on Saturday: ICRC

  • Font
Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. (Twitter@AyBurlachenko via Reuter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it understood that evacuations of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine would not start on Saturday because of the conflict following Russia’s invasion.

“We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict,” the ICRC said in a statement.

“The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking. Any initiative from the parties that gives civilians a respite from the violence and allows them to voluntarily leave for safer areas is welcome.”

The Ukrainian government previously said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha and the ICRC is the ceasefire’s guarantor.

