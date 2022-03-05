France’s Macron extends lead in race for presidential election: Poll

Emmanuel Macron would win the first round of the French presidential election with 30.5 percent support, a poll by Ipsos found, up 4 points from a previous survey just a few days earlier.

Far-right National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen would be in second place in the April 10 vote with 14.5 percent, down 1 point, according to the poll published Saturday for Le Monde.

Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour would get 13 percent, down 2 points, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party, is at 12 percent, up half a point, and Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse would get 11.5 percent, down 1 point.

Ipsos polled 3,599 people Wednesday and Thursday, before Macron officially declared his candidacy Thursday evening. The previous survey was done February 24-27.

The poll found Macron would easily beat any of the other candidates in the second round April 24. He would win over Le Pen by 59 percent to 41 percent, while he would beat Zemmour by 65 percent to 35 percent, the survey showed.

