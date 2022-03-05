.
Over 66,200 Ukrainian men return from abroad to fight: Defense minister

Ukrainian army soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation, in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Ukrainian army soldiers are seen on an armored vehicle, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation, in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Over 66,200 Ukrainian men return from abroad to fight: Defense minister

Reuters, Lviv

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia’s invasion.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible,” Reznikov said in an online post.

