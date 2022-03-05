Russia not observing full ceasefire on Mariupol evacuation route: City council

The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol city said Russian forces were not observing an agreed ceasefire along the whole length of a planned route for the evacuation of civilians that was due to take place on Saturday.

“We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route,” it said in a statement.

