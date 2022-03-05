.
Russia not observing full ceasefire on Mariupol evacuation route: City council

Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia not observing full ceasefire on Mariupol evacuation route: City council

Reuters, Lviv

The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol city said Russian forces were not observing an agreed ceasefire along the whole length of a planned route for the evacuation of civilians that was due to take place on Saturday.

“We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route,” it said in a statement.

Read more:

UK to speed up sanctions against Russian businessmen over Ukraine invasion: Johnson

Germany faces reckoning for relying on Russia’s Putin for cheap energy

Over 66,200 Ukrainian men return from abroad to fight: Defense minister

