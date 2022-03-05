.
Russia’s Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with heads of German companies in Sochi on October 12, 2017. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow needed to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east as well as its own interests.

Speaking to female flight attendants in comments broadcast on state television, the Kremlin leader said Russia wanted Ukraine to be “demilitarized,” “denazified” and that Ukraine should have neutral status.

Developing

