Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests amid Ukraine crisis

Russia’s foreign ministry vowed on Saturday to impose tough, but proportionate measures against British interests in Russia over what it called “sanctions hysteria” in London during the conflict in Ukraine.

It said that Britain had clearly chosen to move toward an open confrontation with Russia, leaving Moscow with no choice but to take as-yet-unspecified measures in response, which “will undoubtedly undermine British interests in Russia.”

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

Putin reiterated that his aims in Ukraine are to defend Russian speaking communities through the “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of the country so that it became neutral.

