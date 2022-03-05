.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests amid Ukraine crisis

  • Font
A file photo shows then Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meets his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. (Reuters)
A file photo shows then Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meets his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests amid Ukraine crisis

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s foreign ministry vowed on Saturday to impose tough, but proportionate measures against British interests in Russia over what it called “sanctions hysteria” in London during the conflict in Ukraine.

It said that Britain had clearly chosen to move toward an open confrontation with Russia, leaving Moscow with no choice but to take as-yet-unspecified measures in response, which “will undoubtedly undermine British interests in Russia.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

Putin reiterated that his aims in Ukraine are to defend Russian speaking communities through the “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of the country so that it became neutral.

Read more:

Blinken arrives in Poland near border with Ukraine amid Russia invasion

Russia accuses Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ of thwarting humanitarian corridors: RIA

Moscow seeks US guarantees before backing Iran nuclear deal: Lavrov

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More