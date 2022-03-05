Starlink told by some governments to block Russian news: Elon Musk
SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.
“We will not do so unless at ‘gunpoint’, sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he said in a tweet.
Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022
Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.
Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be “targeted” in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.
Read more:
Musk says Russia-Ukraine war means more oil production needed now
Saudi Arabia, Russia foreign ministers review Ukraine invasion, Middle East security
Russians rush to shop amid fast-weakening rouble, fears for future