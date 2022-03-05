.
Starlink told by some governments to block Russian news: Elon Musk

Starlink logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Ukrainian flag in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

“We will not do so unless at ‘gunpoint’, sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he said in a tweet.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be “targeted” in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

