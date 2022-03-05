War in Ukraine will have ‘severe impact’ on global economy: IMF
The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova.
In a statement, the global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighboring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” the IMF said.
“The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy.”
Read more:
Russia’s Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war
Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests amid Ukraine crisis
-
Russia flying out UN diplomats expelled by USA Russian flight was en route to Washington on Saturday to collect Russian diplomats who were expelled this week from their posts at the United ... World News
-
Evacuations from Mariupol, Volnovakha won’t start on Saturday: ICRCThe International Committee of the Red Cross said it understood that evacuations of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine would not start ... World News
-
Russia accuses Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ of thwarting humanitarian corridors: RIARussia’s defense ministry said no one made use of two humanitarian corridors set up near Ukraine’s cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday and ... World News
-
Ukraine humanitarian corridors: What we know so farRussia said on Saturday that its forces would stop firing around two Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to leave. Following is what we know so ... Features