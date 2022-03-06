Many Ukraine health centers have been attacked causing deaths, injuries: WHO chief
The World Health Organization has confirmed “several” attacks on health care centers in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency’s chief said on Sunday.
The attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a Twitter message.
“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.
.@WHO has confirmed several attacks on health care in #Ukraine, causing multiple deaths and injuries. Additional reports are being investigated. Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law. #NotATarget https://t.co/Wdc2jeoHIB— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 6, 2022
In his brief post, Tedros did not mention Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24.
