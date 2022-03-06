.
Many Ukraine health centers have been attacked causing deaths, injuries: WHO chief

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland . (Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva

The World Health Organization has confirmed “several” attacks on health care centers in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency’s chief said on Sunday.

The attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a Twitter message.

“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.



In his brief post, Tedros did not mention Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24.

