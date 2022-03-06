More than 11,000 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine

More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff said on Sunday.

A day earlier, it put Russian casualties at over 10,000. It did not report Ukrainian casualties.

Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack for an 11th day, and President Putin said Western sanctions were akin to a declaration of war.

Blasts were heard overnight in Kharkiv, the second-largest city, Ukrainian media said, while the armed forces said they were

conducting defensive operations in the eastern Donetsk, Chernihiv, and elsewhere.

Ukraine, which says it has shot down 88 Russian aircraft, continues to surprise Russia with the scale and strength of its resistance, UK military intelligence said.



