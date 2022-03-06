Russia says Ukrainian military air base struck with long-range weapons
Russia struck and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
“The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine,” Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
“On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.”
He said a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system had also been destroyed by Russian rocket forces. He said Russia had downed 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.
