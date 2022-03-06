.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia says Ukrainian military air base struck with long-range weapons

  • Font
File photo of Ukrainian servicemen walking past fighter jets ahead of multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine. (Reuters)
File photo of Ukrainian servicemen walking past fighter jets ahead of multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Ukrainian military air base struck with long-range weapons

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Russia struck and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday.

“The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine,” Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.”

He said a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system had also been destroyed by Russian rocket forces. He said Russia had downed 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

Read more: More than 11,000 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More