Ukraine President Zelenskyy warns Russia preparing to shell historic port city Odessa

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russian forces are preparing to shell Odessa, a historic port city on the Black Sea coast.

“This is going to be a military crime. This is going to be a historical crime,” he declared.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian forces have made progress in southern Ukraine sincetheir February 24 invasion, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol, but Odessa has so far been largely spared.

Read more:

Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol tries again to evacuate civilians

Ukraine conflict set to last months, if not years: UK deputy PM Raab

More than 11,000 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine