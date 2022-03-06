.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy warns Russia preparing to shell historic port city Odessa

A view shows antitank obstacles during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russian forces are preparing to shell Odessa, a historic port city on the Black Sea coast.

“This is going to be a military crime. This is going to be a historical crime,” he declared.

Russian forces have made progress in southern Ukraine sincetheir February 24 invasion, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol, but Odessa has so far been largely spared.

