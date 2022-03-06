Ukraine President Zelenskyy warns Russia preparing to shell historic port city Odessa
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russian forces are preparing to shell Odessa, a historic port city on the Black Sea coast.
“This is going to be a military crime. This is going to be a historical crime,” he declared.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russian forces have made progress in southern Ukraine sincetheir February 24 invasion, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol, but Odessa has so far been largely spared.
Read more:
Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol tries again to evacuate civilians
Ukraine conflict set to last months, if not years: UK deputy PM Raab
-
More than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia: Protest monitorMore than 559 people were detained at protests on Sunday in 21 cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according ... World News
-
Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol tries again to evacuate civiliansThe Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, said it will restart efforts to evacuate civilians on Sunday, after ... World News
-
Russian shops to limit food sales to counter black marketRetailers in Russia will limit sales of essential foodstuffs to limit black market speculation and ensure affordability, the government said Sunday, ... World News
-
Ukraine conflict set to last months, if not years: UK deputy PM RaabThe conflict in Ukraine is set to last months, if not years, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, adding international allies ... World News
-
Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine’s cities, says UK intelligenceBritish military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was ... World News
-
Russian media, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear ‘dirty bomb’Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based “dirty bomb” nuclear weapon, although ... World News
-
More than 11,000 Russian troops killed in war, says UkraineMore than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces’ general ... World News
-
Many Ukraine health centers have been attacked causing deaths, injuries: WHO chiefThe World Health Organization has confirmed “several” attacks on health care centers in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency’s chief said ... World News
-
Russia says Ukrainian military air base struck with long-range weaponsRussia struck and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia’s defense ministry said on ... World News
-
Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th dayThe number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv ... World News