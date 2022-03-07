Canada announces new sanctions after Ukraine invasion

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced new sanctions against 10 people he said were “complicit” in the “unjustified” invasion of Ukraine.

“This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership,” he told a joint press conference with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands.

Trudeau said the names of those sanctioned came from a list compiled by the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“The sanctions put increased pressure on Russia's leadership, including on (President Vladimir) Putin's inner circle,” he told reporters.

“This is of course in addition to all the other sanctions we've announced, including our recent announcement on imposing massive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports.”

The government in Ottawa last week revoked special trading status for Russia and Belarus because of Moscow's invasion, resulting in 35 percent tariffs.

