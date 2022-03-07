China to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid through Red Cross, praises Russia ties
China’s Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine “as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country’s friendship with Russia as “rock solid.”
China has refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Wang said the causes of the “Ukraine situation” were “complex” and had not happened overnight.
“Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s parliament.
China is willing to continue to make its own efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis and the country’s Red Cross will “as soon as possible” provide a batch of aid to Ukraine, Wang said, without giving details.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping hours before the start of last month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and they signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
Wang said the friendship between China and Russia was “rock solid” and prospects for cooperation bright.
“No matter how sinister the international situation is, both China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era.”
Read more: Russian military to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine: Report
-
Russia sanctions should not affect Iran nuclear talks: Iran foreign ministryThe negotiations underway in Vienna to revive a nuclear agreement between Iran and the western powers should not be affected by any other set of ... Middle East
-
Japan in talks with US, European countries over banning Russian oil imports: ReportJapan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is in discussion with the United States and European countries about possibly ... Energy
-
Australia PM says Russia-Ukraine war a ‘moment of choice for China’Australia’s prime minister called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a moment of choice for China” Monday, urging Beijing to end its tacit political and ... World News
-
Russian military to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine: ReportThe Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 10 a.m. Moscow time ... World News
-
West calls for Russia’s suspension from InterpolSeveral Western countries, including the UK and the United States, have called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the international law enforcement ... World News
-
New Zealand to legislate wider sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasionNew Zealand’s government said on Monday it will introduce legislation to allow it to impose sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine ... World News