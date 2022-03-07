New Zealand to legislate wider sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
New Zealand’s government said on Monday it will introduce legislation to allow it to impose sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
When passed, it will be the first time New Zealand would have levied sanctions individually on a country.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships, and aircraft from entering the country’s waters or airspace.
It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from travelling to New Zealand.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
New Zealand has previously only been able to implement sanctions when the United Nations Security Council has imposed them. The Security Council will not be able to impose sanctions against Russia as Russia has the power to veto them.
Ardern said the government was forced to introduce the new legislation because of limits in the current multilateral system.
“Ultimately if we had a security council that was more functional we would not be facing this issue in the first place,” said Ardern.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has drawn almost universal condemnation around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing from the country, and triggered sweeping Western sanctions against Russia aimed at crippling its economy.
Read more: Russian military to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine: Report
-
Australia PM says Russia-Ukraine war a ‘moment of choice for China’Australia’s prime minister called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a moment of choice for China” Monday, urging Beijing to end its tacit political and ... World News
-
Russian military to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine: ReportThe Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 10 a.m. Moscow time ... World News
-
West calls for Russia’s suspension from InterpolSeveral Western countries, including the UK and the United States, have called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the international law enforcement ... World News
-
UK releases $100 million more in aid for UkraineBritain is releasing another $100 million to help Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday and promised fresh efforts to rally ... World News
-
Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard cut businessSberbank PJSC said it’s looking at the possibility of issuing cards using Russian payments system Mir and China’s UnionPay after Visa Inc. and ... World News
-
UK seeks to quicken sanctions process to increase pressure on RussiaBritain will seek to speed up its sanctions process on Monday via new legislation designed to allow ministers to tighten restrictions on Russian ... World News
-
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military headThe head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radakin said on Sunday that it was “unlawful and unhelpful” for Britons to go and fight against Russia in ... World News
-
Russia warns countries offering airfields to Ukraine would be entering conflictRussia warned that any country offering its airfields to Ukraine’s air force attacking Russian targets will be considered as having entered the ... World News
-
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through ‘negotiation or war’: ElyseeRussian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that Moscow planned to achieve its aims in Ukraine either through ... World News
-
Approximately 20,000 foreign volunteers in Ukraine: FMSome 20,000 international volunteers have traveled to Ukraine to join in the fight against invading Russian forces, a top Ukrainian official said ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under Russian commanders who cut off comms: IAEAUkraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is now under the command of Russian forces who have cut off some mobile networks and the internet, ... World News