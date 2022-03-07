Russian military to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine: Report
The Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.
Those who leave Kyiv will be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding that it would use drones to monitor the evacuation and “attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilized world ... are useless this time”.
Two planned evacuation operations from Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha have failed over the last two days as the sides accused each other of failing to stop shooting and shelling.
