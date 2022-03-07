UAE sends 30 tonnes of emergency medical and relief aid to war-hit Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates sent on Monday an aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of emergency health aid and medical supplies, as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist the needy civilians in Ukraine, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

This came in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighboring countries. There are more than 1.2 million refugees so far.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The aircraft landed in Lublin, Poland, and the medical and relief aid were handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be transported to Ukraine.

Salem A. Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Ukraine, said, “Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in what is a deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

The UAE has announced a contribution of Dh.18.36 million ($5 million) in response to the UN’s emergency appeal and the Regional Response Plan for Ukrainian refugees, Al-Kaabi said.

Read more: Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus and Russia: Government