UK releases $100 million more in aid for Ukraine

Britain is releasing another $100 million to help Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday and promised fresh efforts to rally international opinion against Russia’s invasion.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The $100 million, to be provided via the World Bank, is in addition to the £220 million ($290 mln) of overall aid support to Ukraine, said a statement from Downing Street.
The new funding will go towards keeping key state functions operating, it added.
“While only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” said Johnson.
The British leader will on Monday receive the Dutch and Canadian prime ministers, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte and they will visit a Royal Air Force base before holding a joint news conference.
On Tuesday, Johnson will meet the leaders of the four Visegrad countries, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
This week’s meetings are part of a six-point plan that Johnson’s office unveiled on Saturday designed to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails.
Read more:
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
Ukraine conflict set to last months, if not years: UK deputy PM Raab
Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary Truss
-
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military headThe head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radakin said on Sunday that it was “unlawful and unhelpful” for Britons to go and fight against Russia in ... World News
-
Ukraine conflict set to last months, if not years: UK deputy PM RaabThe conflict in Ukraine is set to last months, if not years, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, adding international allies ... World News
-
Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary TrussThe Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a “number of years” and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow “to seek to use even worse weapons,” British ... World News