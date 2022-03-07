Ukraine says part of Black Sea port of Olvia has been hit in military ‘strike’
Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator QTerminals, had been hit by a military “strike.”
Nobody was wounded, the ministry said without providing further details.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
QTerminals, a joint venture between state-owned Qatar Ports Management (Mwani Qatar) and shipping and logistics group Qatar Navigation (Milaha), won the 35-year concession in 2020 to develop and operate the port.
Read more: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under Russian commanders who cut off comms: IAEA
-
Turkey’s FM says Russia canceled Black Sea passage bid upon its requestRussia cancelled a bid to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey’s request, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu ... World News
-
Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion ‘war’Turkey called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “war” on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an ... Middle East
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for Turkey’s unconfirmed Black Sea warship banUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday for Turkey's humanitarian and military support, saying a “ban on ... World News
-
Turkey unable to stop Russian warships in Black Sea due to int’l pact: FMTurkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that ... World News
-
Russia captures Black Sea island south of Odessa: Defense ministryRussian forces have captured Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, where 82 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to them, Russia's defense ministry said on ... World News
-
Russia halts vessel movement in Azov sea, but keeps ports in Black Sea openRussia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, but kept its ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its ... World News