.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine says part of Black Sea port of Olvia has been hit in military ‘strike’

  • Font
Ukrainian border guard boats are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Ukrainian border guard boats are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine . (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says part of Black Sea port of Olvia has been hit in military ‘strike’

Reuters, Lyiv, Ukraine

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator QTerminals, had been hit by a military “strike.”

Nobody was wounded, the ministry said without providing further details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

QTerminals, a joint venture between state-owned Qatar Ports Management (Mwani Qatar) and shipping and logistics group Qatar Navigation (Milaha), won the 35-year concession in 2020 to develop and operate the port.

Read more: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under Russian commanders who cut off comms: IAEA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More