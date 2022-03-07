.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

WHO confirms seven attacks on Ukraine healthcare infrastructure

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

WHO confirms seven attacks on Ukraine healthcare infrastructure

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed seven attacks on health care infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on February 24, up from four the previous day, the UN agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As of 7 March, nine verified incidents of attacks on health care in Ukraine have been published on the Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA), seven with “Confirmed” certainty level, and two with “Possible” certainty level,” a WHO official said in an email, referring to its database.

The official gave no information on the perpetrators since the WHO surveillance system has no mandate to collect information on them.

Read more:

EU citizens and others doubt safety after Ukraine invasion, opt for dual citizenship

China says ‘double standard’ to conflate Taiwan, Ukraine situations

Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus and Russia: Government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More