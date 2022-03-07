WHO confirms seven attacks on Ukraine healthcare infrastructure

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed seven attacks on health care infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on February 24, up from four the previous day, the UN agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Monday.

“As of 7 March, nine verified incidents of attacks on health care in Ukraine have been published on the Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA), seven with “Confirmed” certainty level, and two with “Possible” certainty level,” a WHO official said in an email, referring to its database.



The official gave no information on the perpetrators since the WHO surveillance system has no mandate to collect information on them.

