China supports efforts for diplomatic solution in Ukraine-Russia conflict: Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Tuesday to support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, a German government spokesperson said.

“Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and President Xi agreed to fully support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the conflict,” the spokesperson said in a statement after the three held a one-hour video conference.

“The three heads of state and government spoke out in favor of humanitarian relief and access to the contested areas,” the spokesperson said, adding that their three foreign ministers would enter close consultations to coordinate further efforts to end the conflict.

