Civilians to start leaving Ukraine city of Sumy: Deputy PM Vershchuk
Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a “humanitarian corridor,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
“It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles,” she said in a televised statement.
Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Russia proposed giving the residents of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, and Mariupol, a southern port city, the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.
Other humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have previously rejected.
