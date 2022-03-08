Russia foreign ministry calls for return to ‘peaceful co-existence’ with US
Russia and the United States should return to the principle of “peaceful co-existence” like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States and that hope remained that normalcy in relations between the two countries could be restored, Interfax reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: US prepared to move alone in banning Russian oil imports: Reuters
-
Senior Ukrainian official calls on West to provide weapons, aircraft to face Russia“Give us the tools and we will finish the job,” a senior Ukrainian official said, citing Winston Churchill when asked what the West could do to help ... World News
-
UAE calls on parties in Ukraine-Russia conflict to avoid targeting civiliansThe United Arab Emirates has implored parties in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia to ensure civilian targets such as schools and hospitals are ... World News
-
Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors, Ukraine skepticalSafe corridors intended to let Ukrainian civilians escape the Russian onslaught could open Tuesday, Kremlin officials said, though Ukrainian leaders ... World News
-
Russia opens ‘humanitarian corridors’ from Kyiv, other Ukraine citiesRussia has opened “humanitarian corridors” so people can be evacuated from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol ... World News
-
Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supplyWestern countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow ... World News
-
US prepared to move alone in banning Russian oil imports: ReutersThe Biden administration is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports into the US without the participation of allies in Europe, two ... World News
-
EU leaders to seek cautious ‘phase out’ from Russian energy: DraftEU leaders meeting Thursday in France will call for a phase out of the continent's dependency on Russia for energy, falling short of calls, notably by ... World News
-
Britain sets out ‘dirty money’ crackdown, wants to hobble Russia's PutinBritain set out ways it would crack down on “dirty money” on Monday, introducing new legislation to “hobble” Russian President Vladimir Putin by ... World News
-
Blinken, Israel's Lapid discuss Ukraine-Russia diplomacy, Iran nuclear talksUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in the Latvian capital of Riga on Monday to discuss Israel's ... World News
-
Russia-Ukraine talks make some progress on corridors, Kyiv saysA third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine ended Monday with Kyiv citing a small amount of progress on opening humanitarian ... World News