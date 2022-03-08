.
Russia foreign ministry calls for return to ‘peaceful co-existence’ with US

Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia and the United States should return to the principle of “peaceful co-existence” like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States and that hope remained that normalcy in relations between the two countries could be restored, Interfax reported.

