Russian airstrike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy city: Local authorities
At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential street in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.
UAE calls on parties in Ukraine-Russia conflict to avoid targeting civiliansThe United Arab Emirates has implored parties in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia to ensure civilian targets such as schools and hospitals are ... World News
Civilians to start leaving Ukraine city of Sumy: Deputy PM VershchukCivilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a “humanitarian ... World News
UAE to provide $5 million aid relief to Ukrainian civiliansThe UAE will donate relief aid worth $5 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.The ... Gulf