.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian airstrike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy city: Local authorities

  • Font
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 6, 2022 shows Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber takes off a missile strike amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. (Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 6, 2022 shows Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber takes off a missile strike amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian airstrike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy city: Local authorities

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential street in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.

Read more:

UAE calls on parties in Ukraine-Russia conflict to avoid targeting civilians

Civilians to start leaving Ukraine city of Sumy: Deputy PM Vershchuk

UAE to provide $5 million aid relief to Ukrainian civilians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More