Top US intelligence officials warn of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine

Top US intelligence officials warned Tuesday of an “ugly next few weeks” in Ukraine as Russia looks to further invade Ukraine.

The Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the House Intelligence Committee that Russian President Vladimir Putin could escalate his assault in Ukraine and that he was unlikely to be deterred.

She also repeated previous comments by US officials that Russia was facing significant military shortcomings and experiencing more resistance from Ukrainians than they had expected.

For his part, CIA chief Bill Burns warned that there could be an “ugly next few weeks” due to Putin’s efforts to batter Ukrainian forces “with no regard for civilian casualties.”

Burns dubbed the Ukrainian resistance as fierce and effective, which continues to frustrate Putin.

“He’s been stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years,” Burns said of the Russian president, adding that Ukraine was “a matter of deep personal conviction for Putin.”

The director of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency said the Defense Department estimated between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops had died so far.

Tuesday’s hearing was to discuss current worldwide threats that face the US and its allies.

