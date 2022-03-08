.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK says it will support Poland if it decides to send fighter jets to Ukraine

  • Font
Participants attend a ceremony to sign a contract for the purchase of 32 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets for the Polish Air Force in Deblin, Poland, on January 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Participants attend a ceremony to sign a contract for the purchase of 32 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets for the Polish Air Force in Deblin, Poland, on January 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK says it will support Poland if it decides to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland.

“I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make,” Wallace told Sky News, adding that the United Kingdom could not offer aircraft that the Ukrainians would be able to use.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need,” he said. “Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but also may bring them into direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus.”

Britain has provided Ukraine with defensive weapons as well as other military and humanitarian aid.

Wallace said he would make a statement to parliament on Wednesday setting out what further lethal and non-lethal aid Britain would be providing, as well as what measures the British government would urge other countries to do.

Read more: Senior Ukrainian official calls on West to provide weapons, aircraft to face Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More