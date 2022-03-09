African Union calls for Ukraine truce in call with Russia’s Putin
Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current head of the African Union (AU), said he had talked with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to urge a “lasting” ceasefire in Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a tweet, Sall said: “As president of the African Union, I am delighted about my talk this morning with President Putin to press for a lasting ceasefire.”
“I commend him for listening and for his willingness to maintain dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict.”
After Russian launched its invasion on February 24, the AU issued a statement calling for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and international law to be upheld.
It also urged Russia and Ukraine to implement an immediate ceasefire and open negotiations under UN auspices.
Read more:
Russia demands US explain biological program in Ukraine
UN war crimes experts urge US investigation into Syria airstrike civilian deaths
Kremlin says United States has declared economic war on Russia
-
Egypt’s al-Sisi and Russia’s Putin discuss developments in Ukraine: PresidencyEgypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on Wednesday, the Egyptian presidency said, to discuss the ... Middle East
-
Russia demands US explain biological program in UkraineRussia demanded on Wednesday that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow described as a military biological program ... World News