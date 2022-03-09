African Union calls for Ukraine truce in call with Russia’s Putin

Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current head of the African Union (AU), said he had talked with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to urge a “lasting” ceasefire in Ukraine.

In a tweet, Sall said: “As president of the African Union, I am delighted about my talk this morning with President Putin to press for a lasting ceasefire.”

“I commend him for listening and for his willingness to maintain dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict.”

After Russian launched its invasion on February 24, the AU issued a statement calling for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and international law to be upheld.

It also urged Russia and Ukraine to implement an immediate ceasefire and open negotiations under UN auspices.

