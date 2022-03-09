Beijing blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’
Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking point,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China’s concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.
The war has swiftly cast Russia into economic isolation never before visited on such a large economy. Russia said on Wednesday it was preparing a swift responseto sanctions that would hit the West’s most sensitive areas.
