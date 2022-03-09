.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Beijing blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

  • Font
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian takes a question at the daily media briefing in Beijing on April 8, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian takes a question at the daily media briefing in Beijing. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Beijing blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking point,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China’s concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The war has swiftly cast Russia into economic isolation never before visited on such a large economy. Russia said on Wednesday it was preparing a swift responseto sanctions that would hit the West’s most sensitive areas.

Read more: Russia warns that its sanctions will hurt the West in most sensitive areas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More