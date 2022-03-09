EU leaders split on membership path for Ukraine, official says
European Union leaders are split on whether to put Ukraine firmly on the path for membership, an official with the bloc said on Wednesday, a day before heads of member states are due to discuss Kyiv’s request to join quickly.
The official, who is involved in preparing the EU summit in Versailles and spoke on condition of anonymity, said all leaders were in favor of strengthening links with Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“But the question is whether they’d find consensus for enlargement, which is sometimes more tricky,” the official said.
Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy waiting for positive signals on EU bid
-
Beijing blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’Moves by US-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking point,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on ... World News
-
Poland only ready to act on jets for Ukraine within NATO frameworkPoland is ready act on supplying MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only within the framework of NATO, an adviser to the Polish president said on ... World News
-
In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membershipPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons ... World News
-
NATO is being cowed by Russia: Ukraine’s FMUkraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday accused the NATO alliance of bending to Russian pressure after NATO members refused to enforce a ... World News
-
Ukraine to join NATO cyber defense center as ‘contributing participant’Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a “contributing participant,” the NATO-accredited military ... World News
-
NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over UkraineNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the alliance would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine after calls from Kyiv to help stop ... World News
-
EU agrees to start examining Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova membership requestsEU nations agreed Monday to start the lengthy process of examining membership bids submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of Russia's ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy waiting for positive signals on EU bidUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after talking on the phone with European Council President Charles Michel he was waiting for ... World News
-
Ukraine is Europe’s ‘fastest growing refugee’ crisis since WWIIThe number of people fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II ... Features