Poland only ready to act on jets for Ukraine within NATO framework

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) and Polish President Andrzej Duda (L) speak with military personnel on March 1, 2022 at the military air base in Lask, Poland. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Warsaw

Published: Updated:

Poland is ready act on supplying MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only within the framework of NATO, an adviser to the Polish president said on Wednesday after the United States rejected a proposal to put Polish planes at Washington’s disposal.

“The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases,” Jakub Kumoch told public broadcaster TVP Info.

“Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO.”

