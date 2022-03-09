Russia demands US explain biological program in Ukraine

Russia demanded on Wednesday that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow described as a military biological program in Ukraine.



Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded transparency from Washington over the allegation, which is denied by Kyiv and which a Pentagon spokesman has described as absurd.



“We confirm facts, unearthed as part of the special military operations, which testify to an emergency attempt to erase evidence of military biological programs,” Zakharova told reporters.



“We are not talking here about peaceful uses or scientific goals,” Zakharova said. “What were you up to there?”



“These [programs] were financed by the US Department of Defense.”



In response to earlier Russian allegations about the purported military biological program in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday: “This absurd Russian misinformation is patently false.”



A Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: “Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation.”



At her briefing, Zakharova said: “The US Defense Department and the presidential administration of the United States are obliged to officially explain to the global community, officially, not through talking heads, about the program in Ukraine.



“We demand details,” she said. “We demand, and the world awaits.”



