Russia warns that its sanctions will hurt the West in most sensitive areas

A plane flies over the Russian flag atop the Konstantin Palace in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 24, 2015. (AP)
Russia warns that its sanctions will hurt the West in most sensitive areas

Reuters, London

Russia warned the West on Wednesday that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West’s most sensitive areas.

“Russia’s reaction will be swift, thoughtful and sensitive for those it addresses,” Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the foreignministry’s department for economic cooperation, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

