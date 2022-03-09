.
Ten dead in strikes on residential areas in Severodonestk in Eastern Ukraine

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine pose for a photo as they shelter in a school, in Drohobych, Ukraine, on March 8, 2022. (Reuters)
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine pose for a photo as they shelter in a school, in Drohobych, Ukraine, on March 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian military attack in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk on Tuesday, a local official for the Lugansk region said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian military “opened fire” on residential homes and other buildings in the town, he said, without immediately specifying whether it was an artillery attack.

The region has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

New bid to get civilians out of Mariupol, other cities

Meanwhile, Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six “humanitarian corridors,” including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said in a video statement that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT) and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires.

Read more: Russia warns that its sanctions will hurt the West in most sensitive areas

