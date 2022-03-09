.
Ukraine bans exports of several grains, sugar, salt, meat

A wheat field is pictured outside the Russian village of Karpenkovo, some 150 km from city of Voronezh, on July 12, 2020. (AFP)
File photo of a wheat field taken on July 12, 2020. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s government has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat until the end of this year, according to a cabinet resolution published on Wednesday.

Wheat shipment from Ukraine arrives in Lebanon’s Tripoli

European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasion

Lebanon has wheat reserves sufficient for one month amid Ukraine crisis

