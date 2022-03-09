Ukraine bans exports of several grains, sugar, salt, meat

Ukraine’s government has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat until the end of this year, according to a cabinet resolution published on Wednesday.
