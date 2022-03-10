Russia says Mariupol hospital attack ‘staged’ by Ukraine
The Russian army claimed Thursday that an attack on a children’s hospital in the southeastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which killed three including a child and caused global outrage, was a “staged provocation” by Ukraine.
“The Russian aviation carried out absolutely no missions to hit targets on the ground in the Mariupol area,” Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The airstrike that allegedly took place is a completely staged provocation to maintain anti-Russian hype for a Western audience,” he said.
The bombing of the maternity hospital resulted in three deaths, including one child, according to the city’s mayor. An earlier tally by Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday said 17 people were injured.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Read more:
EU calls Russia’s bombing of Ukraine maternity hospital ‘war crime’
Bank for International Settlements suspends Bank of Russia
US VP Kamala Harris thanks Poland for helping one million Ukraine refugees
-
EU calls Russia’s bombing of Ukraine maternity hospital ‘war crime’Top European Union officials on Thursday condemned Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol as a “war crime ... World News
-
Bank for International Settlements suspends Bank of RussiaThe Bank for International Settlements, considered the central bank of central banks, said on Thursday it was suspending the Bank of Russia, deepening ... Banking & Finance
-
US VP Kamala Harris thanks Poland for helping one million Ukraine refugeesVice President Kamala Harris on Thursday praised the Polish people for their generosity for taking in more than 1 million refugees since Russia ... World News