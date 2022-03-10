.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Scholz, Macron tell Putin way out of crisis lies in Ukraine-Russia talks    

  • Font
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference on February 8, 2022 in Berlin. (AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference on February 8, 2022 in Berlin. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Scholz, Macron tell Putin way out of crisis lies in Ukraine-Russia talks

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue with talks over the war in Ukraine in a phone call on Thursday, French and German sources said.

“Germany and France demanded an immediate ceasefire from Russia” and “insisted that any solution to this crisis must come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia,” according to German government sources.

The Elysee confirmed the call in a statement, adding that EU leaders would be discussing the conflict in Ukraine at their summit in Versailles on Thursday evening.

“The three leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days,” it said.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine held their first face-to-face talks in Turkey on Thursday after two weeks of war, amid international outrage over Moscow’s bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

But Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said they had made “no progress” on a ceasefire, 14 days after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor, triggering a conflict that has caused 2.2 million refugees to flee across Ukraine’s borders.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow wanted to continue negotiations with Ukraine.

Read more:

Russian forces at northeastern edge of Kyiv

UK to simplify Ukraine refugee process amid outcry

Philippines ready to back US if it gets embroiled in Russia-Ukraine war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More