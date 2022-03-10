.
Three killed, including child, in attack on Mariupol hospital: Ukraine officials

In this video grab from a handout footage taken and released by the the National Police of Ukraine on March 9, 2022, people are helped out of a damaged building of a children's hospital following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol. (AFP)
In this video grab from a handout footage taken and released by the the National Police of Ukraine on March 9, 2022, people are helped out of a damaged building of a children's hospital following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least three people were killed, including a young girl, in an attack the previous day on a children’s hospital in Mariupol in southern Ukraine, local officials said on Thursday.

“Three people were killed, including a female child, in yesterday’s attack on a children’s and maternity hospital in Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol, according to updated figures this morning,” the city council said on its Telegram channel.

Officials had previously given a toll of 17 injured in the attack.

