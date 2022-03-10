.
US House passes Ukraine aid, gov’t funding measure

A general view of the US Capitol Building on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
A general view of the US Capitol Building on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Reuters

A majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and fund the federal government through September 30.

The vote was still under way. If approved by the House, the sweeping legislation would move on to the Senate.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Wednesday about the continued provision of defensive security assistance to Ukraine’s military, the Pentagon said in a statement.

